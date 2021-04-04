Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala logs 2,802 fresh COVID cases in 24 hours, active tally stands at 27,893

Kerala logs 2,802 fresh COVID cases in 24 hours, active tally stands at 27,893

Premium
Kerala logs 2,802 fresh COVID cases in 24 hours, active tally stands at 27,893
1 min read . 06:42 PM IST Staff Writer

  • With 2,802 people being tested positive for Covid-19 infection in Kerala today, the active tally touched 27,893
  • On Saturday, the state had reported 2,541 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths pushing the caseload to 11,32,431 and death toll to 4,658

With 2,802 people being tested positive for Covid-19 infection in Kerala today, the active tally touched 27,893. Meanwhile, the state also recorded 10 deaths and 2173 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin. On Saturday, the state had reported 2,541 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths pushing the caseload to 11,32,431 and death toll to 4,658.

With 2,802 people being tested positive for Covid-19 infection in Kerala today, the active tally touched 27,893. Meanwhile, the state also recorded 10 deaths and 2173 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin. On Saturday, the state had reported 2,541 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths pushing the caseload to 11,32,431 and death toll to 4,658.

Meanwhile, the union health ministry pointed out, twelve states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Meanwhile, the union health ministry pointed out, twelve states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

India saw 93,249 new coronavirus infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,24,85,509 , according to the ministry data updated on Sunday morning. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 49,447. This is followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,818 cases while Karnataka reported 4,373 new cases.

India's total active caseload has reached 6,91,597 and now comprises 5.54% of the country's total infections. A net rise of 32,688 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours. The health ministry said, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.41% of the total active cases in the country.

It further stated eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat account for 80.96% of the 93,249 new daily COVID-19 cases. India is seeing a steep intensification in the doubling time of the COVID-19 cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.