Kerala reported a slight increase in new Covid-19 cases as 23,253 fresh infections were reported in the past 24 hours, the health department data shows. With this, Kerala's total caseload has risen to 63,46,631.

On Tuesday, Kerala had reported 29,471 COVID-19 cases. Kerala reported 29 deaths today, though the overall death tally grew by 854, taking the total fatalities in Kerala to 60,793.

Of the total 854 deaths, 29 were reported in the last 24 hours; 198 occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents; and 627 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre.

The state also recorded 47,882 recoveries on Tuesday, taking the overall tally of recovered patients to 60,26,884. Since the number of recoveries was more than new Covid cases, the total active cases declined to 2,83,676. In addition, 84,919 new samples were tested in Kerala on Wednesday.

The Kerala government had decided to further ease the Covid-19 restrictions, reported PTI on Tuesday. The state has asked schools and colleges to prepare for functioning in a full-fledged manner from the end of February. Currently, the classes are being conducted with 50 per cent attendance.

Further, it is also considering increasing the number of pilgrims for the religious festivals, including the Aluva Sivarathri, Attukal Pongala and Maraman conventions.

"The evaluation meeting has instructed the health department to start a post-Covid registry to record the post-Covid symptoms and other health details. Post-Covid clinics have been opened and a state-level nodal officer has been appointed," a release by the CM's office said.

