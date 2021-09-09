Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala logs 26,200 new COVID cases, 114 deaths in 24 hrs

Kerala logs 26,200 new COVID cases, 114 deaths in 24 hrs

A total of 1,56,957 swab samples were tested in last 24 hours and the total positivity rate stands at 16.69%.
1 min read . 07:32 PM IST Livemint

  • Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry informed that nearly 68% of total Covid cases in the last 7 days were from Kerala
  • The state also saw 29,209 recoveries in the same time span, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,50,665

A total of 26,200 new coronavirus cases were reported from Kerala on Thursday, state health minister Veena George said. On Wednesday and Tuesday, the state reported over 30,000 cases. With today's numbers, the total number of cases reached 43,09,694 and active cases stands at 2,36,345. 

Also with 114 deaths being recorded in the last 24 hours, the total toll touched 22,126.  The state also saw 29,209 recoveries in the same time span, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,50,665. 

A total of 1,56,957 swab samples were tested in last 24 hours and the total positivity rate stands at 16.69%. 

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest number of cases with 3,279 followed by Ernakulam 3,175, Thiruvananthapuram 2,598, Malappuram 2,452, Kozhikode 2,332, Kollam 2,124, Palakkad 1,996, Alappuzha 1,604, Kottayam 1,580, Kannur 1,532, Pathanamthitta 1,244 and Wayanad 981, the state government release said. 

Of the new cases, 114 were health workers, 81 from outside the state and 24,999 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,006 cases, it said. There are currently 6,08,450 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,75,731 are in home or institutional quarantine and 32,719 in hospitals, it also said.

Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry informed that nearly 68% of total Covid cases in the last 7 days were from Kerala.

“Almost 68% of total cases in last week from Kerala. Overall declining trend is a little less than 50% which was there in 1st wave. We are are still witnessing second surge, it's not over," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Kerala on Wednesday registered 30,196 new Covid-19 infections and 181 deaths.

