Kerala logs 26,200 new COVID cases, 114 deaths in 24 hrs

Of the new cases, 114 were health workers, 81 from outside the state and 24,999 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,006 cases, it said. There are currently 6,08,450 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,75,731 are in home or institutional quarantine and 32,719 in hospitals, it also said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}