The Health Department of Kerala on Tuesday informed that 28,481 new Covid-19 cases had been detected in the past twenty four hours.

The state also logged 7,303 recoveries and 39 deaths in the past one day.

After Tuesday's addition, active case tally in Kerala stood at 1,42,512.

The state health department added 83 deaths as per the new guidelines of the Central government as Covid-19 deaths that occurred before June 2021 but were not initially added to the state death toll.

This takes the total death toll of Kerala to 51,026.

A total of 80,740 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. With this, the total Covid-19 cases in the state have gone up to 54,30,258.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George had earlier warned that the state could see a rapid spike in novel coronavirus cases in the next three weeks. George cited the worrying number of Covid-19 clusters in the state for the prediction.

