Kerala logs 3,527 new cases, 3,752 recoveries; Toll nearing 3000 mark

Kerala recorded 3,527new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, while 3,782 people have been cured of the infection, as the death toll is inching towards the 3,000 mark with 21 more deaths being added, Health Minister K K Shailaja said. While the total virus caseload has touched 7,35,611, recoveries went up to 6,68,733 and at least 63,752 people are undergoing treatment for the infection. In the last 24 hours, 35,586 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 9.91%, the minister said in a press release.

Kerala recorded 3,527new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, while 3,782 people have been cured of the infection, as the death toll is inching towards the 3,000 mark with 21 more deaths being added, Health Minister K K Shailaja said. While the total virus caseload has touched 7,35,611, recoveries went up to 6,68,733 and at least 63,752 people are undergoing treatment for the infection. In the last 24 hours, 35,586 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 9.91%, the minister said in a press release.

The toll has mounted to 2,951 with 21 more deaths being confirmed due to coronavirus. At least 2,59,083 people are under observation in various districts, including 13,200 in various hospitals.

Of the positive cases, 34 are health workers, 63 had come from outside the state, and 3,106 had been infected through contact.

Kozhikode recorded 522 fresh cases today, Malappuram 513 and Ernakulam 403 cases, while Idukki accounted for 67 and Kasaragod 52.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.