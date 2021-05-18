Kerala on Tuesday reported 31,337 fresh COVID-19 cases , pushing the caseload to 21,70,651, the health bulletin said. This is a significant jump from 21,402 cases that were recorded on Monday.

Currently, the active cases in the state stands at 3,47,626. Those who tested positive today included 109 health workers.

Meanwhile, today, the death toll rose to 6,612 as 97 more people succumbed to the deadly virus. Also, as many as 45,926 persons have been cured, taking the recoveries to 18,46,105.

Of the positive cases, 150 people had come from outside the state and 28,921 were infected through contact. Malappuram reported 4,320 cases today, the highest. Ernakulam accounted for 3,517 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 3,355, Kollam 3,323 and Palakkad 3,105.

In the last 24 hour, 1,34,553 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 23.29 per cent. So far, 1,81,49,395 samples have been tested.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan noted that Kerala is past the peak of the second wave of the COVID-19. "The experts are of the opinion that the peak of the disease spread is over but we should continue to restrain ourselves, Vijayan said on Monday.

He said it is a positive sign that the average number of cases per day has started coming down as a result of the weekend restrictions, night curfews and the general caution implemented before the lockdown.

"The number of cases today is a reflection of the infection that happened a week back or earlier. The change we are seeing now suggests that the lockdown may be effective", Vijayan said. The comments came on Monday when the state recorded 99,651 recoveries from COVID even as 21,402 people tested positive.

He urged the people to exercise caution even after the lockdown. "The review meeting today observed that the declining test positivity rate is reassuring", the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the state government announced triple lockdown in four districts from Sunday midnight till May 23. The administration sealed the borders of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram districts in a bid to mitigate the transmission of coronavirus, while the current lockdown will continue in the other 10 districts of the state.

The union health ministry on Tuesday said that India has recorded the highest ever single-day recoveries in the last 24 hours. As per the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has recorded daily recoveries of more than 4 lakh Covid-19 patients in a single day for the first time. A total of 4,22,436 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.