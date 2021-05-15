Subscribe
Kerala logs 32,680 fresh COVID-19 cases, 96 deaths

Kerala logs 32,680 fresh COVID-19 cases, 96 deaths

A health worker collects swab of a boy to test for COVID- 19 at a government hospital
1 min read . 07:20 PM IST PTI

  • As many as 29,442 persons have been cured, taking the recoveries to 16,66,232 and the active cases to 4,45,334.
  • In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 1,22,628 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 26.65 per cent

Kerala reported 32,680 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 20,88,208, while the toll mounted to 6,339 with96 more deaths, the state government said.

As many as 29,442 persons have been cured, taking the recoveries to 16,66,232 and the active cases to 4,45,334. In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 1,22,628 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 26.65 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here. So far, 1,78,12,355 samples have been tested.

Those who tested positive today included 99 health workers. Of the positive cases, 296 people had come from outside the state and 29,969 were infected through contact.

Malappuram reported 4,782 cases today, the highest. Ernakulam accounted for 3,744 cases, Thrissur 3,334, Thiruvananthapuram 3,292 and Palakkad 3,165. At least 10,31,271 people are under quarantine in various districts, including 37,067 in hospitals.

Ernakulam district has 69,835 people under treatment at present, followed by Thrissur 56,785 and Malappuram 51,902.

