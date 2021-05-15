Kerala logs 32,680 fresh COVID-19 cases, 96 deaths

As many as 29,442 persons have been cured, taking the recoveries to 16,66,232 and the active cases to 4,45,334. In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 1,22,628 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 26.65 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here. So far, 1,78,12,355 samples have been tested.

