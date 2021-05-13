Kerala on Thursday logged 39,955 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 20,20,834, while 97 deaths pushed the toll to 6,150, the state government said.

As many as 33,733 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 16,05,471.

A total of 4,38,913 people are currently being treated for virus infection, according to a government press release.

In the last 24 hours, 1,39,656 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 28.61 per cent.

Malappuram district accounted for the highest number of cases today--5,044, followed by Ernakulam 5,026 and Thiruvananthapuram 4,050.

Four districts reported over 3,000 cases.

Of the positive cases, 217 had come from outside the state and 36,841 people had been infected through contact.

Those who tested positive on Thursday included 109 health workers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

