As many as 59 more Omicron cases were registered from Kerala today taking the state's tally to 480, the health department said. Out of 59 confirmed cases, 42 are from low-risk countries, 5 from high-risk countries, while 9 contracted the virus through contact, and 3 came from other states.

Yesterday, the Centre notified that Omicron is replacing Delta variant of COVID-19 as it is highly transmissible. It should be considered as the common cold. Normally, the transmission or expansion of the pandemic would take longer but this time it has been very rapid because of the high transmissibility.

Meanwhile, as many as 12,742 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala during the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Wednesday. With this, the active caseload in the state has gone up to 54,430.

