Kerala reported 26,995 new COVID cases on Thursday, which is the highest single-day spike for the state. Currently, the active cases stand at 1,56,266, the health bulletin said. On Wednesday, the state registered a total of 22,414 fresh Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths.

As many as 6,370 have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 11,60,472. The toll has climbed to 5,028 as 28 people succumbed to the deadly virus today.

Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases, accounting for 4,396 cases, followed by Kozhikode 3,372. Thrissur, Malappuram, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram reported over 2000 cases today, the health bulletin said.

As part of the second mass testing, 1,40,671 samples were collected on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, including these samples, 1,35,177 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 19.97 per cent. According to a government release, 1,47,28,177 samples have been tested so far.

With the state witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the State government on Thursday decided to call an all party meeting on April 26. The meeting will be conducted online and held at 1030 am, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Kerala and Gujarat are among 10 states that account for over 75 per cent of the 3,14,835 new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The number of coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 3.14 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours pushing India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,59,30,965, according to the ministry data updated in the morning.

(With inputs from agencies)

