Home >News >India >Kerala sees dip in daily Covid-19 count, reports over 35,000 cases in 24 hours

Kerala sees dip in daily Covid-19 count, reports over 35,000 cases in 24 hours

Policemen check the credentials of commuters during a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus in Kochi, Kerala state, India.
1 min read . 06:41 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The state was facing more challenges in the present second wave, as the pathogen strain was more virulent and was spreading fast, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala recorded 35,801 fresh cases on Sunday, pushing the COVID-19 caseload to 19,02,628, while the toll mounted to 5,814 with 68 more deaths. The number of active cases in the state is 4,23,514 after 29,318 patiendts recovered from the virus. The state was witnessing more than 40,000 cases for the last few days. A total of 1,23,980 samples were tested and the test positivity rate stood at 28.88%

On Saturday, Kerala recorded 41,971 fresh cases and 64 deaths fatalities due to covid-19.

The state was facing more challenges in the present second wave, as the pathogen strain was more virulent and was spreading fast, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters.

He said the role played by local governments in controlling and preventing the first wave of the Covid outbreak was unparalleled. "During this second phase also, they have an important proactive role to play by being at the forefront of Covid prevention," he said.

The Chief Minister, who held a meeting with representatives of local bodies, also directed them to mobilise the people and use all their resources to form a strong defence in the fight against Covid by joining hands with the government.

"There is a shortage of medical facilities in some local bodies. There are not enough CFLTCs or CLTCs or centres for those who cannot afford treatment at home. Such issues must be addressed urgently. Suitable places to open Covid treatment centres should be identified and prepared immediately. As part of this, adequate health workers, volunteers and cleaners should be found," he said.

Ward level committees should be formed in all the wards," he said.

