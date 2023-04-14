Kerala logs over 1,100 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, govt issues guidelines

Kerala has reported 1,188 Covid cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's active caseload to 17,496, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
Kerala has reported 1,188 Covid cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's active caseload to 17,496, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
A total of 1,900 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kerala. So far, the state has reported 67,71,367 recoveries since the pandemic began in India.
A total of 1,900 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kerala. So far, the state has reported 67,71,367 recoveries since the pandemic began in India.
In Kerala, one person succumbed to the Covid-19 virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 71,675.
In Kerala, one person succumbed to the Covid-19 virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 71,675.
Following the spike in daily Covid-19 cases, State Health Minister Veena George has announced that the use of masks is now mandatory for pregnant women, elderly individuals, and those with lifestyle diseases.
Following the spike in daily Covid-19 cases, State Health Minister Veena George has announced that the use of masks is now mandatory for pregnant women, elderly individuals, and those with lifestyle diseases.
The minister also stated that testing has been increased and while there has been a slight rise in admission cases, only a small percentage of patients require oxygen or ICU beds.
The minister also stated that testing has been increased and while there has been a slight rise in admission cases, only a small percentage of patients require oxygen or ICU beds.
Meanwhile, India recorded 11,109 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, a sharp jump from yesterday when 7,830 cases were reported, the health ministry data showed on Friday.
Meanwhile, India recorded 11,109 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, a sharp jump from yesterday when 7,830 cases were reported, the health ministry data showed on Friday.
The active caseload stood at 49,622, which is 0.11 percent of the total cases. The country witnessed 6,456 recoveries in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,42,16,583.
The active caseload stood at 49,622, which is 0.11 percent of the total cases. The country witnessed 6,456 recoveries in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,42,16,583.
The daily positivity rate stood at 5.01 percent while the weekly positivity rate was at 4.29 percent. The recovery rate currently stood at 98.70 percent.
The daily positivity rate stood at 5.01 percent while the weekly positivity rate was at 4.29 percent. The recovery rate currently stood at 98.70 percent.
With 467 doses administered in the last 24 hours, a total of 220.66 cr total Vaccine doses (95.21 cr second dose and 22.87 cr precaution dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
With 467 doses administered in the last 24 hours, a total of 220.66 cr total Vaccine doses (95.21 cr second dose and 22.87 cr precaution dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
Medical experts have warned that the new XBB1.16 variant is able to evade the immune system of people and the upcoming four weeks are very crucial.
Medical experts have warned that the new XBB1.16 variant is able to evade the immune system of people and the upcoming four weeks are very crucial.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.