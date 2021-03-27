Kerala on Saturday reported as many as 2,055 new Covid-19 infections, including 25 health workers, taking the total count to 11,15,777. Meanwhile, 14 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,567. The recovery count of 2,084 cases outnumbered the fresh cases.

Kozhikode accounted for 263 cases, Ernakulam 247, Kannur 222 and Kottayam 212. Wayanad reported the least number of 58 cases. Currently, the total active cases in the state stand at 24,231.

Of the positive cases, 82 had come from outside the state and 1,773 were infected through contact. At least 1,28,286 people are under observation, including 3,834 in hospitals.

In the last 24 hours ending at 2 pm, 52,288 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 3.93%. So far 1,29,66,274 samples have been sent for testing.

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday named Kerala as one of the states that cumulatively account for 73% of the total active cases in the country. It states, "Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 73% of the total active cases in the country."

Health Ministry further said: Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh -- continue to report a high surge in daily COVID-19 cases and account for 79.57 per cent of the new infections reported in a span of 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 36,902 followed by Punjab (3,122) and Chhattisgarh (2,665), the ministry said. Ten states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, it said.

Fourteen states and union territories have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. These are Assam, Odisha, Puducherry, Ladakh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Tripura,Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

India's total active cases have reached 4,52,647 and currently comprise 3.8 per cent of the country's total infections, it said. The country saw 62,258 new cases being registered in the last 24 hours, the highest single day rise so far this year, according to the ministry.

A net incline of 31,581 cases was recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the total vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 5.8 crore, the ministry said. More than 5.81 crore (5,81,09,773) vaccine doses have been administered through 9,45,168 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

(With inputs from agencies)





