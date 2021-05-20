Kerala logs over 30,000 new Covid-19 cases, 44,369 recoveries in a single day

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has reported 30,491 new Covid-19 cases in the state in the span of 24 hours. The death toll witnessed a spike of 128 new fatalities, taking the toll to 6,852. The cumulative caseload in the state has reached 22,33,904.

In the last 24 hours, 1,31,525 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 23.18%. So far 1,84,21,465 samples have been tested.

The Malappuram region reported 4,746 cases, the highest, followed by Thiruvananthapuram which reported 3,969 new cases. Ernakulam and Kollam also reported over 3,000 cases.

Of the new cases, 101 are health workers, 172 had come from outside the state and 28,176 were infected through contact.

As many as 9,99,338 persons are under quarantine, including 38,685 in hospitals.

