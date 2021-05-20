Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala logs over 30,000 new Covid-19 cases, 44,369 recoveries in a single day

Kerala logs over 30,000 new Covid-19 cases, 44,369 recoveries in a single day

Premium
The recoveries have reached a total of 19,38,887
1 min read . 08:27 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Malappuram region reported 4,746 cases, the highest, followed by Thiruvananthapuram which reported 3,969 new cases

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has reported 30,491 new Covid-19 cases in the state in the span of 24 hours. The death toll witnessed a spike of 128 new fatalities, taking the toll to 6,852. The cumulative caseload in the state has reached 22,33,904.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has reported 30,491 new Covid-19 cases in the state in the span of 24 hours. The death toll witnessed a spike of 128 new fatalities, taking the toll to 6,852. The cumulative caseload in the state has reached 22,33,904.

On the positive side, 44,369 people have either been cured or discharged. With the latest data, the recoveries have reached a total of 19,38,887. However, 3,17,850 people are still undergoing treatment for the infection.

TRENDING STORIES See All

On the positive side, 44,369 people have either been cured or discharged. With the latest data, the recoveries have reached a total of 19,38,887. However, 3,17,850 people are still undergoing treatment for the infection.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In the last 24 hours, 1,31,525 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 23.18%. So far 1,84,21,465 samples have been tested.

The Malappuram region reported 4,746 cases, the highest, followed by Thiruvananthapuram which reported 3,969 new cases. Ernakulam and Kollam also reported over 3,000 cases.

Of the new cases, 101 are health workers, 172 had come from outside the state and 28,176 were infected through contact.

As many as 9,99,338 persons are under quarantine, including 38,685 in hospitals.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!