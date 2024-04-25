Kerala Lottery Karunya plus KN-519 April 25 result: THIS ticket number gets first prize of ₹80 Lakh
Kerala State Lottery Department on Thursday announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-519 lucky draw. KSLTD declared lottery ticket no PZ 835041 as the winner of the first prize amounting to ₹80 lakh, lottery ticket number PT 447124 was declared the second winner
Kerala State Lottery Department on Thursday announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-519 lucky draw. KSLTD declared lottery ticket no PZ835041 as the winner of the first prize amounting to ₹80 lakh, lottery ticket number PT 447124 was declared the second winner and will get an amount of ₹10 lakh as the winning prize, and the third prize was awarded to 12 winners, each getting an amount of ₹1,00,000.