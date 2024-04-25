Kerala State Lottery Department on Thursday announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-519 lucky draw. KSLTD declared lottery ticket no PZ 835041 as the winner of the first prize amounting to ₹ 80 lakh, lottery ticket number PT 447124 was declared the second winner

Kerala State Lottery Department on Thursday announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-519 lucky draw. KSLTD declared lottery ticket no PZ835041 as the winner of the first prize amounting to ₹80 lakh, lottery ticket number PT 447124 was declared the second winner and will get an amount of ₹10 lakh as the winning prize, and the third prize was awarded to 12 winners, each getting an amount of ₹1,00,000.

Announcing the first prize winning number, the KSLTD said Ashmin S of Palakkad (Agency Number P 4860) was the agent of the lottery ticket number PZ835041; Mahesh of Malappuram (Agency Number M 2911) was the agent of 2nd prize winning lottery ticket number PT 100777.

Third Prize (worth ₹1 lakh) winning numbers:

PN 447148, PO 213468, PP 397466, PR 372171, PS 978856, PT 227236, PU 490721, PV 937452, PW 219730, PX 945151, PY 918806, PZ 397636

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya plus KN-519 April 25: Here is how to check the results Go to the official website of Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalottery.info

Click the activated link “Kerala Lottery Result Today"

A new window will open; scroll down, and you will get the winning lottery ticket numbers

Download the PDF of the results and save it for future reference

Kerala Lottery Result: How to claim winning prize? As per the Kerala State Lottery Department norms, the winners must claim their prizes within 30 days of the announcement of the result at the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram.

The winners must present their winning ticket along with valid identification for verification at the respective center, otherwise their claims will be rejected.

How much is the Kerala lottery tax? For prize money more than Rs. 10,000, income tax at the prevailing rate will be deducted and credited into the central government account. As of now, an Income tax of 30% will be deducted for all the prize-winning claims exceeding Rs. 10,000/- For the agent's prize claim, an amount equivalent to 10% of the claim will be deducted as income tax. Presently no surcharge or educational cess is deducted as per the Income Tax rules.

