Kerala lottery overcomes Covid crisis, records increase in weekly ticket sales

By the time ticket sales resumed in September, 46 lakhs tickets were being printed. This increase should be seen against the sales in 2015 when only 50-60 lakhs weekly tickets were sold per day. When the lottery ticket sales resumed after the lockdown, in order to alleviate the financial hardship faced by the lottery sellers, coupons worth ₹3,500 were issued to the active members registered with the Lottery Welfare Board, it said. The Lottery department has also benefited from a new system to detect fake tickets in the market, the statement said. A mobile app called 'Bhagyakeralam' was developed to scan the QR code on tickets to check if they are fake. The introduction of the QR code system also considered to be one of the reasons for an increase in ticket sales, the statement added.