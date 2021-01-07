Kerala, Maharashtra account for nearly half of new coronavirus cases this week

As of 6 January, over 15.5 million vaccination doses have already been administered worldwide, according to Our World In Data. At the top of the list is the US, which has administered 5.3 million vaccine doses, followed by China (4.5 million), Israel (1.5 million), and the UK (944,539). The number of people vaccinated is lower, as most vaccines require two doses spaced some days apart. Israel has the best vaccination rate, with 17 doses administered already per 100 people.