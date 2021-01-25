Subscribe
Home >News >India >Kerala, Maharashtra contribute nearly 65% of India's active covid caseload
A health worker collects sample from a woman for COVID-19 test at Nerul in Navi Mumbai.

Kerala, Maharashtra contribute nearly 65% of India's active covid caseload

1 min read . 01:47 PM IST Staff Writer

India's active caseload has fallen to 1,84,182 today

Kerala and Maharashtra together contribute nearly 65 per cent of the total active coronavirus caseload of the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

Kerala and Maharashtra together contribute nearly 65 per cent of the total active coronavirus caseload of the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

India's active caseload has fallen to 1,84,182 today. The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 1.73 per cent.

Kerala accounts for 39.7 per cent (73,121) of the active cases whereas Maharashtra contributes 25 per cent (46,057) of the total active coronavirus cases.

As on January 25, 2021, till 8 AM, 16,15,504 beneficiaries have been inoculated under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

In the last 24 hours, 33,303 people were vaccinated across 694 sessions. 28,614 sessions have been conducted so far.

The total recovered cases stand at 1,03,30,084 which translates to a recovery rate of 96.83 per cent.

The gap between COVID-19 recovered cases and active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 1,01,45,902.

79.12 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 9 States and UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,173 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 1,743 new recoveries. Gujarat recorded another 704 daily recoveries.

The total death toll in the country due to COVID-19 mounted to 1,53,470 including 131 new deaths.

