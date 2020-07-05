The Indian Medical Association’s state chapter has told the government that the state has already reached the level of community spread, but the officials opposed it. “The standard definition of community spread is when you have multiple clusters where the source of infections cannot be traced. The percentage of coronavirus patients who were infected through local contacts has hovered around 2% so far (up from less than one in early June). But we have to maintain high vigil," said Mohammed Asheel, chief of Kerala Social Security Mission, to a vernacular news channel.