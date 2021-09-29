The Kerala Cabinet has decided to make Police verification mandatory for appointments in aided educational institutions, public sector institutions, welfare boards, development authorities, co-operative institutions and Devaswom boards, the Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed on Wednesday as per ANI.

Police verification must be completed within one month after the employee has joined duty. Relevant institutions should amend the rules/statutes/rules/bylaws within three months, the CMO said.

Also, the state Cabinet permitted Kerala State Commission for Economically Backward Classes among Forward Communities to conduct socio-economic survey through Kudumbashree Mission to identify 5 families each from panchayats, municipalities and wards. For this, ₹75,67,090 has been sanctioned, as per the chief minister's office.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.