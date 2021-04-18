Kerala government today said that people who will come from the other states should carry out RT-PCR test within 48 hours before arriving in the state and it even applies for those people who have been vaccinated against covid-19. Everyone coming to Kerala from other states should register on the e-Jagratha portal according to Kerala Health Department

"Those who are not vaccinated should undergo RTPCR test as soon as they arrive in Kerala and remain in room isolation at their place of residence till the results of the examination are received," said Kerala Health Department.

Kerala reported 18,257 new covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest one-day spike since the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

With COVID-19 cases soaring in Kerala, the state government has decided to impose restrictions, including making it mandatory for registration of weddings and house warming ceremonies.

According to a government order on Saturday, details of public functions, including ceremonies like marriage and house warming, should be registered on the 'COVID-19 jagratha portal' in advance.

The number of people allowed for public functions organised indoor and outdoor venues has been limited to 75 and 150 respectively until further orders, state chief secretary Dr V P Joy said in the order.

The restrictions were in view of the rapid increase in positive cases in the last few days and to ensure its effective containment, the order stated.

The state police in a Facebook post said people coming to Kerala from other countries and other states have to register in the Jagratha portal in view of the rising cases.

