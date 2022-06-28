Kerala makes wearing masks mandatory amid rise in Covid cases. Details here1 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 12:26 PM IST
Kerala Police orders all district SPs to ensure wearing of masks in public places
Thiruvananthapuram/: The Kerala Police has ordered all its district police chiefs to ensure implementation of state government direction to make wearing of masks mandatory in public and workplaces, gatherings and while using transportation.