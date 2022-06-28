Thiruvananthapuram/: The Kerala Police has ordered all its district police chiefs to ensure implementation of state government direction to make wearing of masks mandatory in public and workplaces, gatherings and while using transportation.

The police department order comes in the wake of a gradual increase in the daily COVID-19 infection numbers and active cases in the state.

In the last week, Kerala reported close to and more than 3,000 cases daily and on Monday it had recorded 2,993 fresh infections, according to the state government data

In an order dated June 22, circulated to all district police chiefs "for urgent implementation and remarks", the police department has referred to an April 27 directive of the state Disaster Management Authority making it compulsory to wear masks in "public places, gatherings, workplaces and during transport" which is still in force.

The April 27 order also states that violation of the direction would be punishable under provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

Meanwhile, India recorded 11,793 new coronavirus infections, pushing the country’s tally to 4,34,18,839, while the active cases rose to 96,700, the Union Health Ministry said today. The death toll climbed to 5,25,047 with 27 new fatalities, data updated at 8 am by the ministry stated.