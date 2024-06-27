Man dies after train seat collapsed during mid-journey, Indian Railways blames co-passenger. Details here

A 60-year-old man from Kerala died in a train accident when an upper berth seat fell on him due to inadequate securing by another passenger. The incident occurred on the Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Millennium Superfast Express in Telangana.

The train was passing through Warangal district of Telangana when the incident happened. (Photo by Rajkumar) (Representative Image)
The train was passing through Warangal district of Telangana when the incident happened. (Photo by Rajkumar) (Representative Image)

A 60-year-old man from Kerala died in a hospital here as a result of injuries sustained when the upper berth seat in his train compartment fell on him due to inadequate securing by another passenger, according to the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday.

“The incident happened on June 16 when Ali Khan C K from Kerala was travelling to Agra along with his friend in the lower berth of the sleeper coach of the train number 12645 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Millennium Superfast Express,” PTI reported citing GRP officials.

Moreover, the train was passing through Warangal district of Telangana when the incident happened, a GRP official said, adding the man suffered neck injuries and he was initially taken to a hospital in Ramagundam from there he was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad where he died while undergoing treatment on June 24, PTI reported.

A case was registered.

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of Railways (@Spokesperson Railways) in a post on social media platform X said the passenger concerned was travelling on seat number 57 (lower berth) of S6 coach.

“The upper berth seat fell down due to improper placement of the chain of the upper berth. Due to improper chaining of seat of upper berth by a passenger, the seat fell down,” the post read.

"It is clarified that the seat was not in damaged condition, neither it fell down nor crashed. The seat was checked at Nizamuddin station and found ok," the post said.

(With inputs from agencies)

HomeNewsIndiaMan dies after train seat collapsed during mid-journey, Indian Railways blames co-passenger. Details here

