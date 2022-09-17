Kerala: Man booked for carrying airgun to protect children from stray dogs2 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2022, 05:46 PM IST
The man was carrying airgun to protect his children from stray dogs as the cases of dog biting are rising in Kerala
Following his video went viral on social media where he could be seen brandishing an airgun while escorting his kids to school, a case was registered against Kerala-based Sameer for carrying an airgun to protect his children from stray dogs. Sameer could be seen in the video walking ahead of his children and warning to shoot in case of attack by any stray dog.