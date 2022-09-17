Following his video went viral on social media where he could be seen brandishing an airgun while escorting his kids to school, a case was registered against Kerala-based Sameer for carrying an airgun to protect his children from stray dogs. Sameer could be seen in the video walking ahead of his children and warning to shoot in case of attack by any stray dog.

The man was slapped with 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Bekal Police.

He told the media that it was his responsibility to protect his children as a father and also pointed out that the kids of his neighbors stopped going to school because of the fear of stray dogs.

The events seem a repeat of 2016 when the residents' pickup airguns against the growing cases of stray dog bites. Jose Maveli, an activist-led the movement and was provided with free airguns by the supporters. He even faced three charges for the same. The state also saw airguns being available at huge discounts.

Several organizations in Kerala came ahead to provide subsidies on airguns. The alumni association of the college of Pala provided a 10% subsidy for buying an airgun for the first time and a 25% subsidy for people who were facing charges for culling dogs.

The Government of Kerala started a mass vaccination drive for stray dogs amid increasing criticism. The state-wide mass vaccination campaign will be organised from September 20 to October 20 for vaccinating stray and pet dogs and opening more Animal Birth Control centers.

Airguns which are available at ₹4,000, are not fatal but can cause serious injuries. Veterinary doctors also back the use of airguns rather than culling.

Shikar Dhawan appeal to stop mass killings of dogs

Meanwhile, India's cricket team opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan also spoke on the issue and appealed to reconsider such moves.

“This is so horrifying that mass killing of dogs in #kerala is taking place. I would request to reconsider such moves and put an end to these brutal killings", the batsman tweeted.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asserted that the killing of dogs is no solution and a scientific solution must be implemented.

"Stray dog problem cannot be solved by killing the dogs. To overcome this problem, the scientific solution implemented by the government needs the support of the general public. We need to work together to solve this crisis," CM Vijayan said.

"The government is implementing planned solutions for it. It is important to remember that beating, poisoning and tying up dogs on the streets will not solve this problem. Indulging in such acts is unacceptable. Similarly, people should take care to protect domestic dogs and not leave them on the streets," he added.