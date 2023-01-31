An elderly man was arrested for allegedly smoking inside the lavatory of a private airline. The incident happened on Sunday, 29 January.

As per the FIR, the 62-year-old man from Kerala was found smoking inside the lavatory of Spicejet airways mid-flight and was apprehended by the crew who handed over him to the airport authorities.

Police said, a case under various provisions of the Aircraft Act was registered against Kerala's Thrissur resident, Sukumaran.

The case was registered on January 29 and the man was arrested after completing formalities. Later, he was let off on bail, they said.

Recently, several incidents came forward where passengers were found flouting rules inside airplane.

In November last year, Bengaluru resident Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman co-passenger in an intoxicated condition in the business class of the Air India flight.

Mishra was arrested from Bengaluru on January 6 and sent to judicial custody by a court here on January 7. He was released on bail on Tuesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla granted the relief to Mishra on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and a surety of the like amount. The judge imposed various conditions on him, including that he will not tamper with evidence, influence any witnesses or contact them in any manner. Mishra was also asked not to leave the country without the court's prior permission.

In another incident, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya come under for opening Indigo Airline emergency exit. The incident happened on December 10 last year at the Chennai airport. Minister said he opened the door by mistake and also apologised for it.