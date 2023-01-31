Kerala man found smoking inside Spicejet lavatory, arrested1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 09:14 PM IST
The 62-year-old man was found smoking inside the lavatory of Spicejet airways mid-flight and was apprehended by the crew
An elderly man was arrested for allegedly smoking inside the lavatory of a private airline. The incident happened on Sunday, 29 January.
