Kerala man loses ₹40,000 to AI-based deepfake scam2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 08:25 PM IST
PS Radhakrishnan, a resident of Kozhikode in Kerala lost ₹40,000 after cybercriminals used deep fake AI technology and posed as a former colleague in a WhatsApp video call and sought money for his sister's surgery.
