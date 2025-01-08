A 45-year-old man from Kerala was sentenced to 47 years in prison for sexually abusing his 13-year-old daughter and making her pregnant.

A 45-year-old man from Kannur, Kerala, has been sentenced to double life imprisonment of 47 years in jail by a fast-track court for sexually assaulting and impregnating his 13-year-old daughter. The court also imposed a fine of ₹15 lakh on the accused, a restaurant owner based in Qatar.

The incident occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 when the man returned home for a vacation. He was placed under quarantine on the second floor of his house, and his daughter was assigned the responsibility of serving him food. The father repeatedly sexually assaulted his daughter during this period.

"The abuse continued for seven months till he returned to Qatar in October," Onmanorama quoted Advocate Sherymol Jose as saying.

The girl's mother suspected abuse when she experienced various health issues. Medical examinations confirmed that she was five months pregnant. The initial police investigation led to a false accusation against another family member.

"She cooked up a story saying the boy showed her some p*rn videos and assaulted her," Advocate Jose said.

According to the prosecutor, the girl later told her uncle's wife that it was her own father who had done it.

DNA evidence conclusively linked the father to the crime despite his attempts to frame his brother. The court dismissed his claims and found him guilty of multiple charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused had initially jumped bail but was apprehended recently by the police. The court sentenced him to two life terms for the most serious offences and imposed additional prison terms for other charges.

Victim in Class 12 now The victim, who is now in Class 12, is currently under the care of the government and is recovering from the trauma. The court denied the mother's request for custody due to concerns about her previous hostility towards the investigation. Upon the court's order, the victim underwent an abortion.