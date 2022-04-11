Kerala man makes an electric car which runs for 60km at just 5

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Total electric vehicle (EV) retails reached 4,29,217 units in 2021-22, a rise of three-fold from 1,34,821 units in the financial year 2020-21, the industry body said.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A career consultant by proffession, Antony John aged 67 years developed an electric vehicle that can run 60 km once fully charged. The career consultant uses this car to to commute between his home and office. Earlier, Antony John used an electric scooter to commute but with the passage of time, he wanted an electric car that can shield him from rain and sun.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A career consultant by proffession, Antony John aged 67 years developed an electric vehicle that can run 60 km once fully charged. The career consultant uses this car to to commute between his home and office. Earlier, Antony John used an electric scooter to commute but with the passage of time, he wanted an electric car that can shield him from rain and sun.
It was in 2018 when he seriously began to thought about making an EV by himself from the scratch. The car developed by Anthony can easily carry two persons in it. The body of the car was built by a garage, but all the wiring was done by Antony John himself. The car is named 'Pulkoodu' after the house name of Anthony's house name. The car also has a headlight, fog light indicator and front and back wipers.
It was in 2018 when he seriously began to thought about making an EV by himself from the scratch. The car developed by Anthony can easily carry two persons in it. The body of the car was built by a garage, but all the wiring was done by Antony John himself. The car is named 'Pulkoodu' after the house name of Anthony's house name. The car also has a headlight, fog light indicator and front and back wipers.
“The car only uses up one unit of current, which costs ₹5. It is cost-effective.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The car only uses up one unit of current, which costs ₹5. It is cost-effective.
Electric vehicle retail sales in the country witnessed over three-fold jump last fiscal with two-wheeler offtake leading the segment, according to data compiled by automobile dealers' body FADA.
Electric vehicle retail sales in the country witnessed over three-fold jump last fiscal with two-wheeler offtake leading the segment, according to data compiled by automobile dealers' body FADA.
Total electric vehicle (EV) retails reached 4,29,217 units in 2021-22, a rise of three-fold from 1,34,821 units in the financial year 2020-21, the industry body said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Total electric vehicle (EV) retails reached 4,29,217 units in 2021-22, a rise of three-fold from 1,34,821 units in the financial year 2020-21, the industry body said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Total EV sales had stood at 1,68,300 units in the 2019-20 fiscal, it noted. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), electric passenger vehicle retail sales stood at 17,802 during the last fiscal, up over three-fold from 4,984 units in FY21.
Total EV sales had stood at 1,68,300 units in the 2019-20 fiscal, it noted. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), electric passenger vehicle retail sales stood at 17,802 during the last fiscal, up over three-fold from 4,984 units in FY21.
Home-grown auto major Tata Motors led the segment with retails of 15,198 units and a market share of 85.37 per cent in the vertical. The Mumbai-based company's retail sales stood at 3,523 units in 2020-21.
Home-grown auto major Tata Motors led the segment with retails of 15,198 units and a market share of 85.37 per cent in the vertical. The Mumbai-based company's retail sales stood at 3,523 units in 2020-21.
MG Motor India settled into the second place with sales of 2,045 units last fiscal with a market share of 11.49 per cent.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
MG Motor India settled into the second place with sales of 2,045 units last fiscal with a market share of 11.49 per cent.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It had retailed 1,115 units in the 2020-21 fiscal.
It had retailed 1,115 units in the 2020-21 fiscal.
Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai Motor India stood at third and fourth places with dispatches of 156 and 128 units respectively, both settling for a market share of less than 1 per cent. M&M and Hyundai had sold 94 and 184 units respectively in the 2020-21 fiscal, FADA data said.
Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai Motor India stood at third and fourth places with dispatches of 156 and 128 units respectively, both settling for a market share of less than 1 per cent. M&M and Hyundai had sold 94 and 184 units respectively in the 2020-21 fiscal, FADA data said.
*With inputs from agencies
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
*With inputs from agencies
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!