Three persons, including a one-year-old child and a woman, were found dead on the tracks near the Elathur railway station here, hours after a man allegedly set afire a co-passenger and injured eight others on board an express train. According to railway sources, the incident took place in the D1 compartment of the Alappuzha Kannur Main Executive Express train around 10:00 pm.

A senior police official from the district told PTI that the bodies of a woman, a child and a man were recovered from the tracks late Sunday night.

Reportedly, there was an argument during which a man poured petrol and set on fire one of his co-passengers. Meanwhile, the police did not rule out a terror angle as they recovered a bag from the tracks that had another bottle of petrol and two mobile phones, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Other passengers tried to douse the fire and ended up with burn injuries. Those injured included three women.

"Anilkumar from Thalasseri, his wife Sajisha, their son Advait, Ruby from Kannur and Prince from Thrissur, are among the passengers who were injured," sources said to news agency PTI. The train was halted at Elathur, and railways authorities were informed about the fire incident.

At around 9.45 pm, when the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train reached the Korapuzha railway bridge here after crossing Kozhikode city, an unidentified man poured an inflammable liquid on a co-passenger and set him on a fire resulting in burn injuries to at least eight persons, police said.

The man escaped soon after the incident, while the injured were shifted to hospitals after passengers pulled the emergency chain.

When the train reached Kannur, a few passengers complained that a woman and a child were missing after the incident.

"A man, who was injured, kept looking for a woman and a child. We found footwear and a mobile phone of that woman," a passenger told the media at Kannur.

Soon after the news of the missing persons came out, the city police inspected the tracks and found three bodies, including the woman and the child and a mid-aged man.

Police suspect they fell off the train or attempted to deboard after seeing the fire.

