Kerala: Man sets co-passenger on fire on train, 3 died, terror angle not ruled out2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 09:17 AM IST
- Kerala train fire: According to railway sources, the incident took place in the D1 compartment of the Alappuzha Kannur Main Executive Express train around 10:00 pm
Three persons, including a one-year-old child and a woman, were found dead on the tracks near the Elathur railway station here, hours after a man allegedly set afire a co-passenger and injured eight others on board an express train. According to railway sources, the incident took place in the D1 compartment of the Alappuzha Kannur Main Executive Express train around 10:00 pm.
