Kerala man travels to Dubai to buy Apple iPhone ahead of India launch, and this is not the first time2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 06:45 AM IST
This was not the first time the Kochi-based Apple fan did such a thing.
This was not the first time the Kochi-based Apple fan did such a thing.
Listen to this article
Dheeraj Palliyil, a 28-year-old cinematographer from Kerala, bought two iPhone 14 Pro Max units from Dubai before its official release in India. This was not the first time the Kochi-based Apple fan did such a thing. It was his fourth trip to Dubai to purchase an Apple iPhone before anyone else in India. Dheeraj, Creative Director of Dare Pictures, will purchase an iPhone 14 Pro while he is in Dubai through September 24.