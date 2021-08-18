A man from Kerala, who has received both doses of Covaxin, has filed a petition in the Kerala High Court to be revaccinated with Covishield.

However, the Centre has rejected the man's plea and told the Kerala High Court that a third dose cannot be administered to those who have already taken two doses of the vaccine.

The petitioner, who works as a welder by profession in the Gulf Nation, has claimed that Covaxin is not internationally recognised and therefore, he would not be allowed to travel abroad, resulting in loss of his livelihood.

Girikumar, the petitioner said that Covaxin is not recognised in Saudi Arabia and as per his visa stipulation, he has to return to Saudi Arabia before August 30, or he will lose his job.

However, the Centre has clearly said that there is no provision for giving more than two doses of the vaccine to one person.

"There is no international guideline for administering the third dose of the vaccine. An overdose can lead to health problems," the Centre added.

The union government said if it considers the petitioner's demand then more people would approach the court with similar issues.

Girikumar had returned to India due to the second Covid wave in Saudi Arabia in January and when the Centre began vaccinating people above 45 years of age, he registered on the CoWin portal using his passport details.

He got the first Covaxin dose on April 17, and the second a month later.

It was only after receiving Covaxin that he came to know that it is not approved by the Saudi government.

"Had the authorities informed the public about the non-recognition of Covaxin earlier, he would not have taken it. He never knew his decision would put his job abroad in jeopardy," read the petition.

The petitioner also submitted that even if he manages to enter Saudi Arabia through connecting countries, he will still have to undergo mandatory quarantine and subject himself to another set of vaccines approved there and the entire process, including the circuitous route of travel, which will cost him around ₹3 lakh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!