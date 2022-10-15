In an interesting instance of luck by chance, a Kerala man won a whopping ₹70 lakh as a lottery prize money hours after she received a notice from the bank in respect of his house for default on loan repayment.
A fish seller by profession, Pookunju 12 October began his day as usual and bought an Akshaya lottery ticket which had the first prize of ₹70 lakh. When he returned home in the afternoon, he got to know that the bank had sent a notice of attachment as she made a delay in loan repayment of around ₹9 lakh.
In an interview with a local TV channel, the fish seller said, "We were in despair after we received the notice from the bank. We did not know what to do. Wshetsher to sell our property. We have two children, a boy, and girl, who are studying".
Further Pookunju said that his father had raked up a debt of around ₹5 lakh buying lottery tickets.
But fate smiled upon the family at the right moment as within hours of receiving the notice, when the winning number of the lottery was announced, he was the winner of the ₹70 lakh first prize. "he did not believe me when I told him we had won. she initially said it was not at all possible. Then he kept checking and re-checking the ticket number and the result. He just could not believe we had won," his wife added.
The fish seller's wife said that Pookunju missed a lottery prize of ₹5,000 by two numbers this week only, but she told him to buy another ticket the next day.
"He had not believed me then," she said with a beaming smile. Their son, who is studying, told the channel that he never believed in buying lottery tickets and bought them sometimes to help out those selling the same. "I never won anything. I never had any faith in it. My father has now proved it otherwise. Now, if I have money on me, I will also buy lottery tickets. Maybe some of my father's luck would rub off on me," he added.
Asking about plans for the lottery prize, Pookunju's wife said they will first clear all their debts and then ensure their children receive a good education so that they reach a good level in life.
