This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >India >Kerala man working in Saudi seeks HC nod for revaccination with Covishield
Kerala man working in Saudi seeks HC nod for revaccination with Covishield
1 min read.04:22 PM ISTANI
One Girikumar Thekkan Kunnumpurath pled that Covaxin is not recognised in Saudi Arabia, and as per his visa stipulation, he has to return before August 30 or he would lose his job
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
An expat working in Saudi Arabia submitted a petition in the Kerala High Court seeking permission to get re-vaccinated with Covishield after being fully vaccinated with Covaxin. The court sought the Central government's view on this and adjourned the matter to August 9.
An expat working in Saudi Arabia submitted a petition in the Kerala High Court seeking permission to get re-vaccinated with Covishield after being fully vaccinated with Covaxin. The court sought the Central government's view on this and adjourned the matter to August 9.
A Kannur native, Girikumar Thekkan Kunnumpurath (50), submitted the petition stating that Covaxin is not recognised in Saudi Arabia and as per his visa stipulation, he has to return to Saudi Arabia before August 30 or he would lose his job.
A Kannur native, Girikumar Thekkan Kunnumpurath (50), submitted the petition stating that Covaxin is not recognised in Saudi Arabia and as per his visa stipulation, he has to return to Saudi Arabia before August 30 or he would lose his job.
According to the petition, he returned to India due to the COVID second wave in Saudi Arabia in January and when the Centre provided vaccines for people aged above 45, he registered on the Cowin portal using his passport details.
According to the petition, he returned to India due to the COVID second wave in Saudi Arabia in January and when the Centre provided vaccines for people aged above 45, he registered on the Cowin portal using his passport details.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"He got the first Covaxin dose on April 17, and the second a month later. It was only after receiving Covaxin that he came to know that it is not approved by the Saudi government. Had the authorities informed the public about the non-recognition of Covaxin earlier, he would not have taken it. He never knew his decision would put his job abroad in jeopardy," read the petition.
"He got the first Covaxin dose on April 17, and the second a month later. It was only after receiving Covaxin that he came to know that it is not approved by the Saudi government. Had the authorities informed the public about the non-recognition of Covaxin earlier, he would not have taken it. He never knew his decision would put his job abroad in jeopardy," read the petition.