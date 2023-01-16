Kerala mandates wearing mask in public places amid Covid scare. Check new rules

Owing to increasing Covid cases in the country, the Kerala government on Monday announced that all people in the state will have to mandatorily wear masks in all public places, workplaces and gathering.
In its order, dated 12 January, the state government has also directed to take effective measures for ensuring social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the state.
Besides, the government also directed shops, theatres and organisers of various events to arrange facilities for washing their hands and using sanitisers to ensure safety of people from a potential virus attack.
The order, issued amid concerns about a possible surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, shall remain in force in all parts of the state for a period of 30 days with effect from 12 January 2023, it said.
Meanwhile, India logged 114 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 2,119, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,154).
The death toll stands at 5,30,726, the data updated at 8 am stated.
A decrease of 30 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,48,309, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
