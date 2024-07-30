Hello User
Kerala: 100 feared trapped as massive landslides hit Wayanad, helpline issued

Kerala: 100 feared trapped as massive landslides hit Wayanad, helpline issued

Livemint

  • Kerala: Hundreds feared trapped as massive landslides hit Wayanad

Wayanad: A flooded locality following a heavy downpour, in Wayanad. (PTI Photo) (Representative Image)

Massive landslides struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district early on Tuesday, leaving several people suspected to be trapped.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that all government agencies have joined the search and rescue operations.

“A one-year-old child of a Nepali family living in Thondernad village died in a landslide," ANI reported citing Wayanad district authorities.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has announced that Fireforce and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are on-site, and another NDRF team is on its way to provide further assistance.

Health Department - National Health Mission has opened a control room and issued helpline numbers 9656938689 and 8086010833 for emergency assistance. Two Air Force helicopters Mi-17 and an ALH will depart from Sulur at 7.30 am. Rescue operations will be coordinated.

According to a Facebook post by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), two teams from the Kannur Defence Security Corps have been directed to Wayanad to support rescue operations.

Local reports indicate that many individuals are feared trapped. The ongoing heavy rainfall is complicating the rescue efforts.

(With inputs from PTI)

