The second and third cases in the country were also Wuhan returnees. On May 5, the state had 500 cases, which doubled to 1000 by May 27. On July 4, Kerala reported 5000 cases, by July 16 the state breached the 10,000 mark and by July 28, over 20,000 cases were reported. On Thursday, Kerala recorded 1,564 cases, taking the total infection tally to 39,708. Three deaths were also reported yesterday taking the toll to 129. Appealing to the youth to join the 'Covid Brigade,' which will become a model to the world, she said thousands of health workers and other personnel are fighting the pandemic. There is a need for more volunteers -- both medical and non medical -- to come forward and join the war against the disease. Practitioners of modern medicine as well as ayurveda, homeo, dental along with lab technicians, pharmacists and nurses can join the brigade.