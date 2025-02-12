Kerala ragging horror: First-year medical students in Kerala were brutally tortured by seniors in the name of ragging for three months. According to NDTV, victims were stripped naked and stabbed with sharp objects and beaten black and blue for three months.

The accused third year students used to allegedly hang dumbells from students' private parts and also film the heinous act, reported NDTV. The police have arrested all the five third-year nursing students of the Government Nursing College, reported ANI on Wednesday.

A police complaint was filed after three first-year students lodged a complaint alleging that the ragging had been going on for nearly three months at the institute. The ragging began last November.

Injuries due to sharp objects, money extortion The students also alleged that they were forced to stand naked and were subjected to brutal acts using dumbbells, which are meant for weightlifting.

The suspended students were also used to pierce their juniors with sharp objects like compasses and forced them to apply lotion on the wounds. The act left many of them screaming in pain, reported NDTV.

The first-year students were also forced to apply cream to their faces, heads, and mouths. The students used to also extort money from juniors and buy alcohol frequently. The three students later decided to file a complaint with the Kottayam Gandhinagar police.