Kerala cabinet reshuffle: Antony Raju, Ahamed Devarkovil submit resignations to CM Pinarayi Vijayan
KB Ganesh Kumar and Kadannappalli Ramachandran to be sworn in as new ministers on 29th December.
Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju and Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil submitted their resignation to CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday.
KB Ganesh Kumar and Kadannappalli Ramachandran will be sworn in as new ministers. The swearing-in ceremony will be on 29th December, ANI report said.
(More details awaited)
