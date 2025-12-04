Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil expelled from Congress over rape allegations

KPCC president Sunny Joseph says that Rahul Mamkootathil, who is currently under suspension, has been removed from Congress party's primary membership based on the serious allegations raised against him and the cases registered in connection with them.

He was expelled after the District Sessions Court in Thiruvananthapuram dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the rape case registered by the Nemom police.

In a statement, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said the party had reviewed the allegations and decided that Mankootathil could no longer continue in the organisation. He noted that the MLA had already been under suspension.

The move came shortly after a local court dismissed Mamkootathil's anticipatory bail plea in the sexual assault case.

The Thiruvananthapuram Principal District and Sessions Court rejected the petition after hearing arguments from both sides over two days.