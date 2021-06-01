1 min read.Updated: 01 Jun 2021, 05:59 AM ISTStaff Writer( with inputs from ANI )
On May 29, the Kerala government had extended the lockdown restrictions till June 9
The new guidelines have also permitted morning and evening walks
The Kerala government on Monday modified the guidelines for the ongoing lockdown, and allowed the state government offices to function with up to 50 per cent capacity from June 7.
"All Central and state government departments, including PSUs, corporations, autonomous organisations, commissions etc. may function with up to 50 per cent staff from June 7 onwards on rotation basis," the guidelines read.
On May 29, the Kerala government extended the lockdown till June 9. In its last notification, the government allowed industrial establishments and production centres (including cashew, coin and printing) to function with minimum staff not exceeding 50 per cent of the staff strength.
Establishments, shops selling raw materials for the industries, including packing materials, can function upto 5 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with minimum staff, the government said.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!