Home >News >India >Kerala modifies lockdown rules, allows govt offices to open with 50% capacity

Kerala modifies lockdown rules, allows govt offices to open with 50% capacity

Kerala lockdown guidelines: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the State Assembly. (ANI)
1 min read . 05:59 AM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from ANI )

  • On May 29, the Kerala government had extended the lockdown restrictions till June 9
  • The new guidelines have also permitted morning and evening walks

The Kerala government on Monday modified the guidelines for the ongoing lockdown, and allowed the state government offices to function with up to 50 per cent capacity from June 7.

"All Central and state government departments, including PSUs, corporations, autonomous organisations, commissions etc. may function with up to 50 per cent staff from June 7 onwards on rotation basis," the guidelines read.

Also Read | Kerala to issue vaccine certificate with passport number for people travelling abroad. How to apply

In the new guidelines, the government also permitted morning walks from 5 am to 7 am and evening walks from 7 pm to 9 pm.

The fresh guidelines also made it clear that while shops selling books are allowed, the stationery shops will remain closed.

Only wedding parties with wedding invitation as proof shall be allowed to visit textiles, jewellery and footwear shops. "Only home delivery is allowed for other purchases," it said.

Also Read | Kerala monsoon likely to be delayed, to make onset from 3 June: IMD

While industrial establishments and manufacturing centres are permitted, the guidelines said, service sector shall be permitted to function with work-from-home employees only.

On May 29, the Kerala government extended the lockdown till June 9. In its last notification, the government allowed industrial establishments and production centres (including cashew, coin and printing) to function with minimum staff not exceeding 50 per cent of the staff strength.

Establishments, shops selling raw materials for the industries, including packing materials, can function upto 5 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with minimum staff, the government said.

