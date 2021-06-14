Kerala monsoon: IMD issues yellow, orange alert for various districts. Read here

Kerala monsoon: IMD issues yellow, orange alert for various districts. Read here1 min read . 05:10 PM IST
- According to the weather bureau, an orange alert has been issued for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod districts for 15 and 16 June
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued a yellow and orange alert for several districts in Kerala over the status of rainfall in the state.
The Met department said, "Orange alert has been issued in Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts for Monday, while yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts."
According to the weather bureau, an orange alert has been issued for Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod districts for 15 and 16 June.
"A yellow alert issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts for June 15 and Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad district for June 16," IMD added.
Heavy rains lashed some districts of Kerala on Sunday. In its update on Friday, the IMD said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala from 11 to 15 June. "Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan and Goa during 11th to 15th with higher intensity of rainfall on 13th & 14th June, 2021," it added.
