The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said that the arrival of monsoon over Kerala is likely to delayed by two days and it is now expected to make an onset over the state by June 3,

"There is cyclonic circulation along the Karnataka coast which is hindering the progress of the southwest monsoon," said IMD Director General M Mohapatra.

"The southwesterly winds could strengthen further gradually from June 1, resulting in likely enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala. Hence the monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place around June 3," the IMD said.

Due to strengthening of lower level southwesterly winds, fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are very likely over northeastern states during next five days.

The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is June 1. This marks the start of the four-month rainfall season for the country.

Earlier this month, the IMD had predicted the arrival of monsoon over Kerala by May 31 with an error margin of plus or minus five days.

Monsoon is expected to be normal this year. The IMD had announced the Monsoon's arrival in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 21.

The Arabian Sea as well as the Bay of Bengal witnessed two cyclones - Tauktae and Yaas - over the two weeks. Several parts of the country have witnessed an intense rainfall activity due to these two circulations. "Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Maldives-Comorin area, southwest and eastcentral Bay of Bengal, most parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal and some parts of westcentral Bay of Bengal today the May 27 morning.

