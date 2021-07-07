The Kerala government has decided to intensify its local body-level approach to control the spread of coronavirus from Wednesday.

According to the latest provisions, the state has decided to impose more restrictions at places with a high Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR). However, curbs will be eased where the situation seems to be stabilising.

All areas have been divided into "categories" for this purpose.

A decision in this regard was taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

"Areas below TPR 5 are included in category A, areas with TPR between 5 and 10 are included in category B and TPR of 10 to 15 is included in category C. Areas with a TPR above 15 will be in category D," said a release issued by the Kerala CMO after the meeting.

The Union health ministry had stated on Tuesday that seven Kerala districts were reporting a positivity rate of over 10%.

Restrictions based on categories

According to the latest report, 82 local bodies have been included in category A, 415 in category B, 362 in category C and 175 in category D.

The government offices in the A and B category areas will be fully staffed and those in category C will work with 50% staff strength.

The state has decided to allow restaurants and hotels in categories A and B to operate for home delivery services and takeaways until 9.30 pm.

Indoor games and gyms that do not have close physical contact can also operate without AC in these places. Ventilated hall or open areas should be chosen for this purpose. No more than 20 people are allowed at a time.

Further, the government has allowed accommodation in tourist areas in accordance with the standard operating procedures of the Union health ministry and the guidelines of the ministry of tourism.

However, admission is only open to those who have been vaccinated with at least one dose and arrive with an RTPCR negative report.

Ramping up testing

The state has decided to significantly maximise the Covid testing and contact tracing procedures in six districts where cases are comparatively higher.

As per the official figures, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod have recorded the highest TPR in the state.

On Tuesday, Kerala reported14,373 new Covid-19 cases and 142 deaths taking the total death toll to 13,960.

As many as 10,751 people recovered in the same duration. The total number of those recoveries stands at 28,77,557. The overall test positivity rate is 10.9%.





