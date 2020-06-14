Ernakulam: Kerala identified 56 recoveries from the coronavirus infection and 54 new patients on Sunday, the first it recorded more recoveries than the daily tally of fresh patients in over a month. The higher rate of recoveries for a sustained period could reduce its active patients.

The last time it had more daily recoveries than fresh patients was on 8 May, when it had 10 recoveries and one fresh patient. Ever since, Kerala's rate of infections have been picking up, after being one of the rare states to have successfully flattened the curve in early-May.

The period coincides with lockdown relaxations. Kerala partially reopened borders for international and interstate travellers since 7 May. Currently, they form nearly 90% of the active patients, according to the state estimates. The pattern continued on Sunday too— 23 of the fresh patients are returnees from foreign countries, and 25 are returnees from other states, said the health minister KK Shailaja in a statement. Apart from them, three patients were infected through local contacts, and three health workers were also infected, she said. The spread through local contacts is estimated to be around 3% in the state.

The state has 1,340 active cases and 1,101 recoveries, said Shailaja. A total of 2,42,767 people are under observation, she said. Out of them 2,023 are hospitalised, including 224 persons on Sunday, and the rest in their homes, she added.

The state has ramped up its testing facilities in the week, and has tested estimated 4,848 samples on Sunday. Till date, altogether 1,49,164 samples have been tested. It has added six new hot spots, and excluded one, totalling 122 hotspots. It had earlier extended lockdown in hotspots until 30 June.

Giving district-wise details of fresh patients, the health minister said, eight of them are from Kozhikode, seven each are from Ernakulam and Thrissur, six each from Palakkad and Kasargod, four each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, three each from Kottayam and Malappuram districts, two each from Pathanamthitta and Idukki, and one each from Kollam and Wayanad.

