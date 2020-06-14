Kerala: More recoveries than fresh Covid-19 patients after over a month

The period coincides with lockdown relaxations. Kerala partially reopened borders for international and interstate travellers since 7 May. Currently, they form nearly 90% of the active patients, according to the state estimates. The pattern continued on Sunday too— 23 of the fresh patients are returnees from foreign countries, and 25 are returnees from other states, said the health minister KK Shailaja in a statement. Apart from them, three patients were infected through local contacts, and three health workers were also infected, she said. The spread through local contacts is estimated to be around 3% in the state.