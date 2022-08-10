Kerala: Mother, son clear Public Service Commission (PSC) examination together

Kerala: Mother, son clear Public Service Commission (PSC) examination together2 min read . 10 Aug 2022
'My mother brought me to this,' the son said.
In Kerala, a 42-year-old mother (Bindu) and her 24-year-old son (Vivek) from Malappuram have cleared the Public Service Commission (PSC) examination together, ANI reported.
"We went together to coaching classes. My mother brought me to this and my father arranged all the facilities for us. We got a lot of motivation from our teachers. We both studied together but never thought that we'd qualify together. We're both very happy," said Vivek, the son of Bindu.
Many people have started wondering how Bindu managed to appear for the PSC exam at such an age. For the uninitiated, Stream-2 posts in Kerala have the maximum age of 40, but there are some relaxations for certain categories. In the OBC category, the relaxation is for three years, five years for SC & ST and widows. For the differently-abled (speech, hearing and vision), the relaxation is for 15 years while it is 10 years for the differently-abled orthopaedically.
As of January 1, 2022, there would be 864 openings in the Indian Police Service (IPS) and 1,472 in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in various states, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, he stated that the government had increased the annual intake of directly hired IAS officers through the civil services examination (CSE) to 180 since CSE-2012 on the basis of the recommendations of the Baswan committee.
The committee had also recommended that any number above 180 would “compromise quality", exceed the LBSNAA’s capacity and lead to distortion in the career pyramid of IAS officers, particularly for senior posts in the government of India, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.
Mussoorie-based LAl Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administrtaion (LBSNAA) is the country’s premier training institutes for the civil servants.
“As on 01.01.2022, there are 1,472 vacancies in IAS and 864 vacancies in IPS in various states," the minister said.
“Occurrence and filing up of vacancies is a continuous process. It is the endeavour of the central government to fill up the vacancies in the cadres," he said.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts civil services examination for filing up of vacancies on direct recruitment basis in the category of IAS & IPS every year.
As regards IPS officers, intake of IPS through CSE has been increased to 200 from CSE-2020, the minister said.
Further, to fill up vacancies in promotion quota, selection committee meetings are held by UPSC with the state governments, he added.
(With agency inputs)
