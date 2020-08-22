Home >News >India >Kerala moves HC against Centre decision to lease out Thiruvananthapuram airport

KOCHI : Kerala government filed a plea in High Court, seeking a stay on the Union Cabinet's decision to hand over operations and supervision of Thiruvananthapuram airport through Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

The petition will be heard on Monday.

"The decision to lease out the airport under the PPP model for 50 years comes at a time when a petition against it is pending in the Kerala High Court," read the plea of the Kerala government.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to reconsider the decision to "hand over the management and operation of the Trivandrum International Airport to a private bidder".

The Union Cabinet accorded its approval for leasing of three AAI airports - Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram - for operation, management and development to Adani Enterprises Ltd, who was declared as the successful bidder in global competitive bidding conducted by the Airports Authority of India, for 50 years.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint)

Awarding of Kerala airport subject to high court decision: Hardeep Singh Puri

1 min read . 21 Aug 2020
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (PTI)

Cooperative banks under RBI to international airport in UP: Key announcements

2 min read . 24 Jun 2020
Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for leasing out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through public-private partnership

‘Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports to be leased out’: Javadekar

19 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout