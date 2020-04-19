A game of carrom is making life a little easier for the sizeable migrant workforce in Perumbavoor, Kerala. About 470 million migrants across India continue to battle malnutrition, disease, violence, humiliation and unemployment due to the nationwide lockdown. However, the Perumbavoor authority is trying to entertain the stranded workers. “We have taken a break for lunch. I am dying to return to it (carrom)," said Khalid Hassan, a migrant worker, over the phone.

The initiative is part of the state administration’s efforts to provide some relief to the ‘guest workers’, who are away from their families, besides providing them with food and shelter as long as the lockdown is in force.

Hassan is a native of West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. Like the 2.5 million migrants, who form slightly less than 10% of Kerala’s population, Hassan came to the state in search of work three years ago. On 30 March, he was among the thousands of migrants who hit the streets to go back home. To address the rising concerns of the migrants, the Kerala administration, police and volunteer networks sprung into action. A three-member panel was formed to coordinate with district officials for immediate relief measures.

The state had already offered free food and shelter to nearly every migrant from 27 March, through 5,000 relief camps and over 200,000 community kitchens, according to official estimates. The migrants were also offered dry ration that they could cook.

The state, as well as non-profit organizations, also formed WhatsApp groups to push multilingual messages assuring help, besides opening call centres in at least five languages. Officials said they have received over 100,000 calls so far in Ernakulam alone.

A mobile hospital was arranged in Ernakulam. The state also offered cooking fuel and helped the migrants recharge mobile phones.

In Perumbavoor, where nearly 9,000 are migrants, the police conducted a route march to demonstrate their resolve to enforce the restrictions. Then came the relief measures—10 carrom boards and five 32-inch television (TV) sets that can play movies on pen drives.

“If we hadn’t kept them indoors, it’d have been a calamity for everyone," said Shereena Basheer, the president of a panchayat in the region. “We had received an intelligence report that if they were not given some activity in the daytime, they might venture out on to the streets. So we decided to give them 10 carrom boards and five TV sets to entertain them. They are so much into the board game that they have asked for more boards," said C. Jayakumar, the circle inspector of police.